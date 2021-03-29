Riddhima Kapoor Shares Holi Memories With An Adorable Throwback Photo

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima is often seen taking a stroll down the memory lane and sharing old memories on social media. On the occasion of Holi, Riddhima shared a priceless old picture from the family album where she can be seen enjoying the festive fervour with her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu.

Riddhima Kapoor reminisces childhood memories

Looking cute in a beautiful white frock, Riddhima can be seen making a goofy face. On the other hand, Neetu can be seen holding the two while hugging her notorious son Ranbir who seems occupied with a ladoo in his hands. She did not caption the picture, yet it revived memories of Holi celebrations. Apart from sharing a glimpse of childhood memories, Riddhima posted another picture while extending her wishes to the Instagram family. The picture showed in a white dress with the filter of colours splashing on her face.

It seems that the Kapoor family will not be celebrating the festival as they lost two of their strong pillars of the family in the past one year. Veteran actor and Riddhima's father Rishi Kapoor passed away last year in May after a 2-year-long battle with cancer. Apart from Rishi, the Kapoor family also lost, Rajiv Kapoor in February this year.

Earlier, Riddhima gave a glimpse of the 11-month prayer meet of her father at their home. The picture showed the two siblings, Riddhima and Ranbir performing the puja for their father. Along with the picture, Sahni penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Always watching over us! We miss you”. (sic) She also shared a family picture featuring Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima along with her daughter Samara. She penned a heart-warming note that read, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts." (sic)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.