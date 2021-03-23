Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Daughter Samara On Birthday, Says 'you Make Me Proud Everyday'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a few photos on her Instagram handle with her daughter, on the occasion of her birthday. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turns ten years old today on March 23. For her daughter's tenth birthday, Riddhima shared a post on her handle with many of their photos together along with the caption, "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess #samaraturns10". Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos below.

Reactions to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter's birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos for her daughter Samara's birthday prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Actors like Dia Mirza and Neelam Kothari Soni also left comments wishing Samara for her tenth birthday, with Neelam Kothari calling her "my darling Samara". Wife of cousin Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain also wished little Samara adding, "I just can't believe she's 10!!!". Other celebrities like fellow jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, fitness expert Pooja Makhija and others also took to the comments section to wish Samara. Many fans also left their birthday wishes for the little one while some fans even left their blessings. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hails from one of the most prominent families in Bollywood, the Kapoor Family. She is the daughter of veteran actors Neetu Singh and the late Rishi Kapoor. She is also the sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's primary residence is not in Mumbai, but she often hosts intimate dinner parties for the Kapoor clan, especially brother Ranbir Kapoor and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, at her Delhi residence. Riddhima lives in the capital with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.

On the occasion of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter's birthday, mom Neetu Singh also shared an Instagram story. The actress shared a photo of Samara Sahni wishing her a happy birthday, calling her "my precious doll" adding "Love you too much. Wish i could be with you today". Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post below.

