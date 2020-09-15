Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahni shares beautiful video to celebrate her 40th b'day

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday celebrations turned grand and special when she celebrated the joyous occasion with her family members. Riddhima’s husband and businessmen Bharat Sahni seem to be extremely excited about her 40th birthday. As Riddhima turned a year older on September 15, her husband shared a beautiful video on Instagram while walking down the memory lane and recapitulating all the old fond memories of his wife.

Bharat Sahni's wishes for wife Riddhima Kapoor

The video starts with some childhood pictures of Riddhima since the time she was born. In one of the segments, she can be seen being held by his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor while in another she can be seen cuddling in her mother actress Neetu Kapoor’s arms. The video also showcased a glimpse of Ridhima during her school days with her baby brother Ranbir Kapoor. In one of the segments, the Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima, and Ranbir can be seen striking a perfect pose at an event.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Childhood Pic To Wish Riddhima, Karisma Posts Hilarious Caption

Read: Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'lil Girl' Riddhima On Her Birthday; Says 'there Can't Be Another You'

Apart from his, Bharat also documented several pictures of Riddhima from her wedding functions where she can be seen looking ethereal in her bridal wear. In between the video, Bharat expressed his love for his wife by describing her “charismatic” “beautiful” and a “family person.” Towards the end of the video, fans can also see Riddhima’s journey after her marriage and Samaira’s birth. It also had several; pictures from family get together and parties where the entire Kapoor clan can be seen posing and celebrating. While captioning the post, Bharat wrote, “Happy happy birthday Ridds Fab At Forty.” Riddhima was the first one to pour in her love for the beautiful video. While commenting under the post, she wrote, “Thank you, everyone,” along with several heart-shaped emoticons

Apart from this, earlier a day before Riddhima’s big day, Bharat shared a picture with her from what seems to be from one of their wedding functions. “Countdown to 40! #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” he captioned it. She looks gorgeous in an orange lehenga, with Mehendi on her hands, while he is seen dressed in a blue sherwani. With five days to Riddhima Kapoor's 40th birthday, her husband Bharat Sahni started a countdown. The doting husband first posted a picture of the Kapoor Khandan. The caption to the photo read, "Thank you Tashu. The foods have never been better! #Countdown #to #Ridds #Birthday #Big40."

Read: Karisma Kapoor Wishes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Her 40th Birthday; Take A Look

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Rings In Riddhima's 40th Birthday With GF Alia Bhatt, Kareena And Family

(Image credit: Bharat Sahni/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.