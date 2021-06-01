Ridhi Dogra Celebrates Pride Month, Shares Fan Messages Received After 'The Married Woman'

The Married Woman actor Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram account to celebrate Pride Month. In the post, she shared the messages from her fans and along with it, she wrote a long note. In the caption, she talked about how she has always been vocal about love, but after working in the series, she is happy that she is doing a show that represents and normalises the LGBTQ+ community. She further added that she is thankful to her fans who message her about the show. Concluding, she talked about her character and how she wanted to start Pride Month with the post and send love to people across the community.

Ridhi Dogra celebrates Pride Month

In the post, she also shared an edit of her character Aastha. In the caption, she wrote, "How could I let this day go by without expressing myself. I have always been vocal and open about #love and it being the single most important thread that binds us all. According to me love is the biggest and truest religion of humanity. Till before #themarriedwoman I was just a voice supporting everyone who felt they are not heard or seen or that life isn't fair to their choices.But to the #lgbt community and everyone feeling stifled with expressing their true self, I feel proud and happy I stand behind a show that represents and normalises love for all.

Swipe right for some of the many messages I have recieved. I may not be snooping around my dms anymore 😂 but I wish each of you to know I cherish you and I am grateful to every word you wrote and every feeling you shared with me."

Talking about her character, she wrote, "Astha and Peeplika is a reflection of us all and from the bottom of my heart, at the start of the #pridemonth I just wanted to thank you for the love and heart you poured into our show and made it far more memorable than anyone imagined! I love each one of you. I'm always here honoring love and on the SIDE of love. Always was and always will. Cheers to a life of dignity and fairness to you, me, them, they,her and him. Happy pride month EVERYONE. We are all one." The comment section is filled with her fans praising her. Have a look.

More about The Married Woman

The romantic drama series features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, and Imaad Shah. The show revolves around a married woman (Aastha) who is a dutiful housewife and wants to do something for herself. While she is on her journey of self-discovery, she meets Peeplika and forms a bond with her. The show is available for fans to watch on ALTBalaji.

