Ridhima Pandit Gets First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hails Frontline Workers

Television actress Ridhima Pandit is the latest actress who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture from the vaccination center and hailed the frontline workers for their relentless work towards society in these tough times. Ridhima also shared the proper management of the beneficiaries and how they were taken care of.

Ridhima Pandit receives first COVID-19 jab

The Khatra Khatra Khatra actress also urged people to step out and get themselves whenever they get a chance. “Itniiii khushiii.... 1st Dose #letsgetvacccinated ... it was worth the wait... and mighty impressed with the way the whole process was carried out absolutely seamless. Big thank you to all our Doctors and frontline workers.. bohot shukriya ... P.S the nurse is actually smiling ok !! And she was very sweet and hardworking,” she wrote. Ridhima Pandit is among a few celebrities who took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine including actress Radhika Madan, Himanshi Khurana, Pulkit Samrat, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, Manavi Gagroo, and more.

Ridhima and her sister who lost their mother a couple of days back due to the COVID-19 complications took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of their new tattoo's that they got inked to keep their mother fresh in the memories. The actress penned a lengthy note while explaining the reason behind getting inked and also shared pictures post getting a similar tattoo. “Always and forever” trying to keep you close to us.. My dearest Mumma... I know we are your extension..you live in us but I don’t know what came over your crazy daughters we decided to get identical Tattoos to keep you safe with us.”

Adding, she wrote, “Explaining how it all took shape:. So when I met this brilliant artist and human being @saviodsilvasfineartstudio he asked me “Ridhima what is it that you miss the most about your Mum? I replied:- her beautiful, soft, comforting hands..with which she would wipe my tears, pat my back also sometimes give a whack 😆and meri “Maa ke haath ka khaana” :( .. My sister Reema was on video call all with me simultaneously, she said everyone knew that our Mother loved “Diamonds” she was often referred to as “The Diamond lady that's when Savio came up with this concept of my Mother’s hand holding these two Diamonds together in the comfort of her palm.. please look at the precision of her dainty fingers all by our genius frnd~ artist savio !! ♥️ She always wanted us to be together no matter what.. the big diamond is uplifting the small diamond which is what my sister always does for me.”

(Image credit: RIDHIMA PANDIT/ INSTAGRAM)

