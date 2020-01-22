Rihanna And Drake Were Seen Getting Cosy At A Fundraiser In New York City; Watch

It is a well-known fact that Rihanna and Drake were a thing in the fall of 2016. It was at the Video Vanguard Award 2016 where Drake expressed that he was in love with Riri since he was 22. Rihanna was then seen exclusively with Drake. But their relationship reportedly started falling apart in December 2016. Drake had moved on and was seen getting flirtatious with Jennifer Lopez whereas Rihanna was later seen with Hassan Jameel, who is a billionaire from Saudi Arabia. But recently, the duo was seen getting cosy after a party in NYC. Take a look at it here.

Rihanna and Drake were seen getting cosy at a fundraiser in New York City

Drake and Rihanna were spotted in celebration of #YamsDay 💎! A power couple 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pP7n5lIYnr — WorldstarHipHop (@WorldstarMemez) January 18, 2020

Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend Drake were seen getting close and personal at an A$AP Rocky concert in New York. The former couple was seen together on January 17 as part of an event on the Yams Day. They both were seen at this benefit concert in honour of the A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. One of the fans posted a video and in it, we can see Riri and Drizzy standing near each other and getting cosy. The ex-couple was seen together on the same day as the news of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel breaking up came out.

The fans of Drake and Rihanna love to see them together. Their collaborations, concert appearances, and their playful PDA over the years has been the talk of the town and has been loved by fans. It is tough to say whether they both are back together, but one thing is for sure, Rihanna is more than capable of having a long-term romance.

(Image courtesy: Drake and badgalriri Instagram)

