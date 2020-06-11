Rihanna, Anne Hathway Starrer 'Ocean's 8' Is Must-see Heist Film; Read Why

Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off film from the Ocean’s franchise. Helmed by Gary Ross, Ocean’s 8 is the fourth film from the franchise. Although the film received mixed reviews from the audience it grossed nearly $297 million worldwide because of several reasons. Here we list down 5 reasons why you should watch the spin-off heist film-

5 reasons why you should watch Ocean's 8

Woman Power

Initially, the Ocean’s franchise had always been dominated by males, but in this movie, the women took the centre stage. The Ocean’s 8 star cast includes actors like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Ocean’s 8 is thus considered as a film of women empowerment and an essential progressive film.

Includes many celebrities

Although the film consists of an all-women cast, let’s not forget what a great job the male actors have done in the film. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama, which is perfect fit for the Ocean franchise. From Cate Blanchett and Rihanna to Matt Damon and Richard Armitage, the film boasts of an ensemble cast.

The first all-female cast-- heist movie

Ocean’s 8 is one of the best heist movies to date. The film is a perfect blend of intelligent storytelling, a myriad of characters and those little details that make it the perfect heist film. Moreover, the thing that would make you sit at the edge of your seat is the character’s poker face while conducting a task, because one wrong move would put everything at risk.

Rihanna's character

Rihanna is popular for reinventing her career in Hollywood. She's a songwriter, singer and also an actor. Although the singer focuses more on making music, her appearance in movies every once a while is a delight for her fans. She played the role of a clever hacker in Ocean's 8.

Brings on plenty of glam and glitz

Ocean’s 8 brings in plenty of glamour and glitz as the plot revolves around the recreation of the biggest event of the year, which is the Met Gala. In an interview, the film director had also mentioned that when people walk out after watching the film, he hopes people feel they want to steal something.

