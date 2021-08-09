Rihanna Nearly Starred In Adam Driver's Critically Acclaimed Musical Film 'Annette'

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard's musical film Annette nearly starred Rihanna as a character! Driver's critically acclaimed Annette was recently released on August 6 and is soon slated to release via Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2021. While the film does not star superstar R&B icon, Rihanna, it almost did, and here's how -

Annette featuring Adam Driver almost starred Rihanna

While speaking about his recently released film Annette, director Leos Carax revealed how Rihanna almost starred in his critically acclaimed film, also revealing what role she was supposed to play. In an interaction with USA Today, Carax said:

It was a small part written specifically for her. She was supposed to play Rihanna.

The titular character of Annette in the film goes on to become a famous singer. However, according to director Leos Carax, Rihanna was supposed to appear in a scene before Annette gains fame. Adding to his comment, the director sarcastically said:

When Baby Annette becomes famous, there was a duet between the puppet and Rihanna. But then Rihanna feels upstaged by this baby.

Several reports before the film's release had tied Rihanna with the project, however, according to THR, sometime later her reps told outlets that she would no longer be a part of the cast. The report also claims, "Annette goes on to become a famous singer, and Rihanna would have played a fellow performer threatened by the young star." The report further claims that Carax also admittedly scrapped the scene from the film, rather than replace the We Found Love, singer.

More about Annette

The movie musical Annette sees Adam Driver portraying a stand-up comedian, Henry McHenry, and Marion Cotillard as an opera singer, Ann Defrasnoux. The film focuses initially focuses on their relationship as they wed, and give birth to a daughter. Their daughter, Annette, is portrayed by a puppet in the film until the final scene, where Devyn McDowell takes on the role and performs a song alongside Driver.

The film is based on a screenplay by Ron Mael and Russell Mael with Carax serving as both screenplay writer and director. Ron and Russell Mael from the band, Sparks, also provided several songs for the film. Annette was released on Friday, August 6, and first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July, where Carax won the best director award. Annette will also be available on Amazon Prime from August 20, 2021.

