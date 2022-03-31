Rimi Sen Alleges Man Cheated Her Of Rs 4.40 Crore With Fake Investment Offer; FIR Lodged

Actor Rimi Sen (Rimmi Subhamietra Sen) has approached the police after alleging that she was duped of Rs 4.40 crore. She alleged that an acquaintance cheated her by promising high returns through an investment offer.

She had registered a complaint with the Khar Police station in Mumbai suburbs some days ago. The officials have now registered a First Information Report against the alleged perpetrator.

Rimi Sen alleges fraud by acquaintance; police register FIR

Rimi Sen, as per a report on Mid-Day, alleged in her police complaint that a man named Ronak Jatin had cheated her. She claimed that she had become friends with the person, a Goregaon resident, after meeting him at a gym in Andheri three years ago. The latter introduced himself as a businessman and told Sen about his plan to set up an LED lights company.

He promised a 40 per cent returns to the actor if she invested in the company. Sen was interested in the offer and decided to invest her money and they formalised the deal with an agreement.

As the date for the promised returns came up, the 40-year-old sought to contact Jatin for her returns. However, he did not answer her calls.

Later, she realised that no such company was started by him. That's when she realised that she has been cheated and complained to the police.

The police launched an investigation into the case and later filed an FIR under IPC, including 406 - Punishment for criminal breach of trust and 420 - Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. The police stated that after registering the case, they were now tracing the accused, the report added.

Rimi Sen on the professional front

Rimi Sen has been working in Indian film industry for the past two decades. She has started her career in Bengali and Telugu films and later starred in HIndi films too.

She is known for her work in some of the famous comedy films of the past two decades like Hungama, Golmaal, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Deewane Huye Paagal and was also a part of the cast of the multi-starrer action hit Dhoom.

She has not been seen in any major role since Budhia Singh – Born to Run in 2016, though she made headlines for joining Congress last year.