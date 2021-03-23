Rimi Sen Talks About PR And Lobbying In Bollywood Industry; Speaks On Her 'second Innings'

Bollywood actor Rimi Sen talked about the impact of strong PR and lobbying in terms of making a successful career in the showbiz while speaking about how luck helps an artist in the business. While talking to Hindustan Times, Rimi Sen recalled her early days in Bollywood when her luck helped her, however, her 'bad' PR tossed the things for her. During her conversation with the publication, Sen also talked about her plans for the second innings of her career in Bollywood.

Rimi Sen talks about PR in Bollywood

Interestingly, the 39-year-old actor, who was last seen in full-fledged roles in 2011, asserted that it was not tough for her to be away from the camera for all these years. Sen added that though she decided to not act, she feels confident to give another shot to her career in showbiz. Remembering her early days, Rimi stated that she never thought of acting as a career, but as a job. She added that working on films was a matter of survival for her.

As the conversation moved further, the Hungama actor said, 'in this industry, 99.9% luck matters' and if the PR and lobbying is 'solid', then one will make it big. She added that 'talent' is far behind. Sen shared that with age she learned these things and rediscovered herself. She said that it took ten years for her to realise what she wants from her life.

In her brief conversation, the Thank You actor also spoke about the state of women-oriented films in the present era. Sen asserted that earlier, women were treated like furniture in the films. But directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan, among many others, have changed that notion with their work. She also stressed on the fact that OTT has opened doors of opportunity for women.

A look at Rimi Sen's Bollywood films

Actor Rimi Sen had marked her acting debut, back in 2000. Her repertoire features a handful of hit films such as Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, playing a cameo role.

(Image Source: Instagram)