Rinzing Denzongpa-Malvika Raaj's 'Squad' To Venture On OTT; Here's The Release Date

While many films are now announcing release dates in theatres amid the easing of restrictions and re-opening of theatres amid COVID-19, some makers are still preferring a digital release. The latest to take direct Over-The-Top route for its release is Squad. The movie is the acting debut for Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj.

Rinzing is the son of veteran actor Danny Dengonzpa. While, Malvika is known for her portrayal as a child actor as Kareena Kapoor's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The movie will be hitting the web on November 12.

Rinzing Denzongpa-Malvika Raaj's debut film Squad to release on OTT

The makers announced that the movie will be releasing on Zee5. The film has been helmed by Nilesh Sahay. It is backed by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment.

The plot of the movie revolves around a clash between the security forces of nations, while a child, who has lost her all, plays an important part in the proceedings.

Rinzing called the experience of working on the movie as a rollercoaster ride. He shared that they faced numerous issues in the making, but he was excited for viewers to experience the film.

"We've seen everything through this film - extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. "I'm proud to have this as my debut film and it's been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that 'Squad' is," the actor said in a statement.

Director Nilesh Sahay is also confident about the prospects of the movie, and that it was setting the bar high for action movies. He said that despite facing challenges, they had completed the movie without "compromising on quality".

"I am certain that 'Squad' will set a benchmark when it comes to action sequences in Indian films. I am happy that the film is releasing on ZEE5 and will reach a global audience," he said.

The makers said that they were confident about the movie 'breaking records' as it highlighted its 'high -scale', 'high-magnitude action sequences.' It stated that one could feel the rush with the 'edge-of-the-seat patriotic entertainer' and the internationally acclaimed crew associated with the venture.

The shooting of the movie was completed in Belarus. Among the other members of the cast are Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur.

With inputs from PTI