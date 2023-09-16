Rio Kapadia's Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Celebs Attend To Pay Last Respects

Popular actor Rio Kapadia died at the age of 66 on Thursday, September 14. Rio is survived by his wife and two children. The actor's last rites were held in Mumbai on Friday morning. A close friend of the actor issued an official statement confirming that he breathed his last at 12:30 pm, according to news agency IANS.

3 things you need to know

Rio Kapadia shared two sons with his wife Maria Farah.

The actor was well-known for playing roles in Chak De India, Mardaani, and more.

On TV, he worked in shows like Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.

Rio Kapadia's last rites performed in Mumbai

On Friday, Rio Kapadia's close friends and family members gathered in Mumbai to pay their last respects and bid a sorrowful farewell to him. His last rites were performed at Goregaon's Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhoomi. His sons Aman and Veer, along with wife Maria Farah, were also present at the crematorium.

(Rio Kapadia's last rites performed in Mumbai | Image: ANI)

Abhishek Bachchan also offered his condolences and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Was very sad to read of the passing of Rio Kapadia. We worked together on Happy New Year and The Big Bull. Most gentle, articulate and caring. He was also a wonderful painter. I have many of his sketches. You will be remembered very fondly, sir. My condolences to his family and friends."

(Abhishek Bachchan offers condolences to Rio Kapadia | Image: X)

What happened to Rio Kapadia?

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Chak De! India, and Happy New Year, passed away after a battle with cancer this afternoon, his friend Faisal Malik said. "He passed away in the afternoon at around 12:30 pm. He was suffering from cancer," Malik told PTI.

Kapadia largely played supporting roles in films and TV shows such as "Khuda Haafiz", "The Big Bull", "Agent Vinod", "Kutumb" and "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke", among others. He was most recently seen in season two of "Made in Heaven", in which he played the father of Mrunal Thakur's character in the second episode.

(With inputs from PTI)