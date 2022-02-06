RIP Lata Mangeshkar: When Shraddha Kapoor Had Wished Her 'aaji' On Her 92nd Birthday

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She breathed her last on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after weeks-long battle with COVID-19. The Bharat Ratna recipient was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday. Apart from Asha Bhosle, Amitabh Bachchan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan among others also paid their last respects to the legendary singer.

Earlier, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor along with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, rushed to the hospital to see Lata Mangeshkar soon after her health deteriorated. The actor wore a white coloured ensemble while she was sitting at the back seat of her car along with her mother.

Shraddha Kapoor called Lata Mangeshkar as 'Aaji'

Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin. Last year, on the late singer's birthday, Shraddha shared a special family picture as she wished Lata Mangeshkar a 'Happy Birthday'. In the photograph, the actor had posed with the veteran singer. 'She captioned the picture, "Happy birthday Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar ✨💜".

Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. A state funeral was being given to the decorated singer in Mumbai with the Maharashtra Government announcing a public holiday on February 7. The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the National Flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.

More on the legendary singer

The veteran singer has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The body of work is so overwhelming that it is impossible to take stock of at one go, with opinion divided on whether it was 10,000 songs, 15,000 or 25,000.

