RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor's Upcoming Projects Included A Big Film And More

Siddharth Shukla passed away this morning due to a heart attack at K Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The 40-year-old actor was well known for his role in Balika Vadhu and many other popular shows. Sidharth started his acting career in 2008 with the television serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, before going on to star in Balika Vadhu in 2012. Balika Vadhu became one of India's most popular TV shows after his addition, and this aided his career, as he was cast opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Sidharth Shukla's upcoming projects

His fans and admirers were keen to see him in other interesting projects after he won Bigg Boss 13, and according to rumours, he had a number of projects set up for this year. Concerning the first project, there have been speculations that Siddharth was working on an OTT project with TV actress Jennifer. Sid was rumoured to have signed a spy thriller series for Disney+ Hotstar, which also stars Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi. The show's shooting was also scheduled.

In June, it was reported that Sid would be a part of Om Raut's ambitious pan-India film Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in prominent parts. While Sidharth first rejected the rumour, there have since been claims that he will be working on the project. The film's production began in 2021 but was forced to be postponed owing to the second wave of pandemic-induced lockdown. The film's producers have confirmed that the film will be released on August 13, 2022.

Siddharth Shukla's name was also mentioned in connection with presenting a dating show. According to the rumours, an announcement regarding this with Sidharth Shukla would be been made soon.

Other recent projects of Sidharth

Recently Sidharth appeared with Shehnaz Gill in various music videos such as 'Bhula Dega' and 'Shona Shona.' During Bigg Boss, Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla met for the first time and the audience loved their on-screen chemistry. Siddharth Shukla has wowed his admirers in recent months with his portrayal in Broken But Beautiful 3, in which he played Agastya Rao, a theatrical director.

Image- @realsidharthshukla/Instagram