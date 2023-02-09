Rishab Shetty Shares Heartfelt Post For Wife Pragathi On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Kantara star Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today (February 9). On this happy occasion, Rishab took to his Instagram and wished his significant other by sharing some pictures and a sweet note.

The director-actor wrote in the caption, “In joy and sorrow and everything in between. Grateful for the years of togetherness, and hopeful for the many more yet to come.”

In the pictures, Rishab can be seen dressed in a black shirt and black jeans, which he paired with a silver watch on his wrist. Pragathi donned a parrot green anarkali suit with a pink dupatta.

Check out the post here:

More about Rishab-Pragathi's marriage

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty got married in 2017 and later were blessed with a son and a daughter named Ranvit Shetty and Raadya Shetty respectively. Pragathi is a fashion stylist and costume designer who has contributed to many of Rishab's films, such as Bell Bottom and Kantara.

With the September release of Kantara, Rishab Shetty, who was already well-known as an actor and director in the state of Karnataka, gained recognition both PAN-India and overseas.

With a Rs 16 crore budget, Kantara was produced by Hombale Films. As a result of positive word-of-mouth following its Kannada premiere, the movie was also released in Hindi and ended up grossing over Rs 400 crore globally.