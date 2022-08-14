Cricketer Rishabh Pant and actor Urvashi Rautela are headlining the news over the past few days after the latter made several indirect revelations about her relationship with the Indian cricketer. Although Urvashi did not directly take Rishabh's name, she did share an incident that exaggerated her relationship with the cricketer. Amid the ongoing controversy, the 24-year-old cricketer recently shared a cryptic post on his social media handle.

Rishabh Pant shares a cryptic post on his social media

Urvashi Rautela and Urvashi Rautela are currently involved in a cold war with each other. The duo's indirect posts clearly hint that things are not fine between them. After sharing several indirect posts for the Hate Story 4 actor, on Sunday, the Indian cricketer once again headed to his Instagram handle and shared another cryptic story. Pant shared a quote on his Instagram stories that read, "Don’t stress over what you cannot control."

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were frequently spotted together at lunch or dinner dates back in 2018. Their frequent outings sparked their dating rumours, however, reports further claimed that they both later blocked each other on Whatsapp and the reason is still unknown.

Urvashi Rautela sheds light on dating rumours with Rishabh Pant

Earlier in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela explained the incident that sparked dating rumours with the cricketer. She referred to him as 'Mr RP' while narrating the incident.

She stated, "I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further continued, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

Image: Instagram@urvashirautela/PTI