Rishi Kapoor's Death: The Late Actor Almost Rejected 'Kabhi Kabhie' For THIS Reason

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. The actor fought a two-year-long battle with cancer. In his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored , the actor reveals why he almost rejected his film Kabhi Kabhie.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Actor Was Looking Forward To Films 'The Intern' & 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sidharth Malhotra Says 'Indian Cinema Has Lost A Gem Today'

Rishi Kapoor's autobiography reveals why he almost rejected Kabhi Kabhie

Rishi Kapoor’s film Kabhi Kabhie was a huge hit at the box office. The veteran actor revealed in his autobiography that he almost rejected the movie as his wife Neetu Kapoor had a more prominent role in the movie. He also revealed that he told Yash Chopra that if he wanted him in the movie, he should give him the role of Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor also said that this confused Yash Chopra and he agreed to work in the film after his uncle Shashi Kapoor intervened.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: When The Veteran Star Admitted He Was 'born Under The Lucky Star'

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Took THIS Away From The Sets Of 'Mughal-e-Azam' As A Child

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he went to the US for treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor. Here is the official statement from the Kapoor family after his demise:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.