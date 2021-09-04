Rishi Kapoor B'day: Throwback To His Memoir Where He Revealed Greatest Secrets Of His Life

Late actor Rishi Kapoor lived a life filled with stardom and limelight. However, he had several personal ongoings about which the actor was brutally honest in his 2017 autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, here are several revelations that the actor made in his memoir.

He believed Neetu Kapoor deserves a medal for being with him

Rishi Kapoor was married to Neetu Kapoor for 40 years. Neetu Kapoor was with her husband until the end and also accompanied him during his cancer treatment in New York. In his memoir, Rishi Kapoor wrote that he believed Neetu Kapoor deserved a medal for being on his side during his highs and lows. The late actor also revealed how his sisters and mother agreed with him on the same.

Rishi Kapoor agreed on father Raj Kapoor's extramarital affairs

Rishi Kapoor admitted in his memoir that his father, late actor Raj Kapoor, was involved in some extramarital activities. The actor revealed Raj Kapoor had an affair with Nargis and Vyjanthimala when he was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor. He also revealed how his mother dealt with the phase and did not give up until Raj Kapoor ended that chapter of his life.

Rishi Kapoor was once madly in love, but not with his wife

Rishi Kapoor revealed in his autobiography about his relationship with a Parsi girl named Yasmin Mehta. Rishi Kapoor admitted he was in love with Yasmin, and she was with him before the release of his film Bobby. However, the relationship ended on a rough note as a popular magazine published a story on Rishi Kapoor's budding romance with Dimple Kapadia.

The reason behind Rajesh Khanna throwing away Rishi Kapoor's ring

In his memoir, Rishi Kapoor wrote about Yasmin Mehta gifting him a ring with a peace sign. While filming Bobby, Dimple Kapadia often wore the ring and eventually kept it. When Rajesh Khanna proposed to Dimple Kapadia, he saw the ring and threw it away from his house on Juhu beach. However, Rishi Kapoor admitted he was never in love with Dimple Kapadia.

Rishi Kapoor did not like his songs

Rishi Kapoor starred in several blockbuster Bollywood films with numerous hit songs. About his memorable songs, Rishi Kapoor narrated an incident of Boney Kapoor bringing him a recording of Om Shanti Om. Rishi Kapoor was least thrilled with the song and called it lousy.

Neetu Kapoor was once threatened by Dimple Kapadia

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia's association in Bobby fueled rumours about the two of them dating each other. However, Dimple Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna and returned to the film industry 10 years later. When she made her comeback with Saagar alongside Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor was a bit insecure. Rishi Kapoor revealed it was the only time Neetu Kapoor was insecure in their marriage.

Rishi Kapoor's distant relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor wrote the foreword to Khullam Khulla. In his piece, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his relationship with his father and revealed he has always been closer to his mother. He also wrote how the relationship between them was similar to what Rishi Kapoor shared with his father. Ranbir also wished he could be friendlier with his father and spend more time with him.

