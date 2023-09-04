Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 6 Times Bobby Actor Reinvented Himself Onscreen

Quick links:
Rishi Kapoor’s performance as the menacing Rauf Lala was stunning, and easily one of the highlights of the Agneepath remake directed by debutant Sidharth Malhotra.
Rishi Kapoor did great justice to the character of Romy Rolly in Luck By Chance, of humor and ethos to his character of the once-important figure quickly losing relevance in his own land.
Rishi Kapoor’s turn-up as the old man desperate to see his family together lent some much-needed warmth and poignance to Kapoor & Sons, balancing out the dysfunctional bittersweet drama.
Popular for playing urban, suave characters, Rishi Kapoor surprised everyone by playing a ghettoized middle-class Muslim man fighting discrimination by his own townsfolk.
D-Day was another film where Rishi Kapoor stood out with his portrayal of a towering Underworld figure amidst a stellar ensemble cast.
Rishi Kapoor appeared in Do Dooni Char with his wife Neetu Kapoor and won everyone’s hearts with his sincere portrayal of the middle-class, righteous Professor Duggal.
Rishi Kapoor played the cunning, snappy yet sensitive Dean figure in Karan Johar’s teenybopper flick Student of the Year which was released in 2012.