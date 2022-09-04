Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Netizens Honour Late Actor's Legacy, Recall Fond Memories

It has been two years since prolific actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind his untraceable and unmatchable legacy. A doting father, husband, and spectacular actor, Rishi Kapoor's on-screen persona and charm are something that fans still miss. Today, on the actor's 70th birth anniversary, Twitter users recalled fond memories of the iconic actor while remembering a cinema star.

The late actor's versatility, skill, wit, and charm earned him many fans worldwide, who love his performances in fabulous films like Bobby, Karz, Chandni, Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath, D-Day, Kapoor and Sons, and more. He was last seen posthumously in the 2022 film Sharmaji Namkeen.

Fans remember Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

While celebrating the legacy of the star and remembering his magnetic on-screen presence, the Twitter users shared their favourite moments of the actor on his birth anniversary. One internet user poured his tributes on the special day and wrote, "Tributes to the well-known actor and producer and director and recipient of National Film Award, Rishi Kapoor Ji on his birth anniversary, who played each and every role in Hindi films with amazing acting skills."

Another Twitter user shared a picture of the late star and wrote, "Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor, one of Bollywood's acting legends." A third user reminisced the actor's acting in his debut film Bobby with a video and wrote, "#LoverBoy, #RishiKapoor 1 st movie, #Bobby Happy birthday (4-9-1952)."

In an illustrious career spanning five decades, Rishi Kapoor delivered some of his best performances in films such as Rafoo Chakkar, Agneepath, Housefull, and more. Rishi Kapoor fell in love and married actress Neetu Singh, who stayed with him through thick and thin.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 68 on April 3, 2020, following a long battle against cancer and spending much of his final year in New York being treated.

After attaining massive success from the '70s to '90s, the actor featured in lesser films and starred in films, where he was not the sole centre of attraction, from the late '90s. Despite that, he stood out with his impressive performances in those character roles.

IMAGE: PTI