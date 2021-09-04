Rishi Kapoor Birthday: Riddhima Drops Poster Of Late Actor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most sought after industry veterans right until his demise last year, which shook the whole film fraternity. The actor, who died after his two-year-long battle with cancer, essayed some remarkable characters on-screen that fans still hold close to their heart. On the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary on Saturday, September 4, daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to her social media account and dropped the poster of Rishi's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. The veteran looks promising in his role as a lovable 60-year-old man in Hitesh Bhatia's debut directorial.

Rishi Kapoor's first look from Sharmaji Namkeen revealed

Taking to her Instagram account, Riddhima gifted the Do Dooni Chaar actor's fans with a poster of his 'very special film'. She also revealed Paresh Rawal's look from the movie, who later stepped in to fill in for the remaining bits of the actor's role. The poster showcases Kapoor looking adorable as he smiles his way wearing a sweater, muffler, pants with a briefcase in his arms. Rawal can also be seen aping the late actor's attire as he took over his role.

Sharing the poster, Riddhima addressed his father as an actor, whose "inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever." She also thanked Rawal, "who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji." Have a look.

The movie is touted to be a 'light-hearted coming-of-age story.' which also stars Juhi Chawla, who has earlier shared the screen with Kapoor in films like Bol Radha Bol, Luck By Chance, and Eena Meena Deeka. As soon as the look was unveiled fans poured in their love with heart emojis, mentioning that they can't wait to watch the film. The Hitesh Bhatia directorial is backed by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures.

Riddhima remembers father on 69th birth anniversary

Ahead of his birthday today, Riddhima took to her Instagram on Friday, September 3, and uploaded an adorable throwback photo of Rishi posing with her baby self. She penned a heartfelt note wishing him, stating that the family misses the actor every day and loves him, adding that he is "heaven’s brightest shining star!"

Late veteran actor's wife Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a throwback snap from one of his movies." A strong gust of wind ruined everything", further adding "Just one of those days.''

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and two kids, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The actor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. He was 67.

