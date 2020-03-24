Rishi Kapoor's 'side effects of coronavirus' post makes fans laugh but called 'derogatory'

The world is in panic mode at the moment due to the COVID-19 scare. However, people are also seeing the lighter side of the turn of events, many of them sharing memes and jokes to lighten up the tension. One such person has been the actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been sharing funny posts around the pandemic.

READ: Rishi Kapoor's Video Of 'coronavirus Cure' Exciting Youngster Sure To Leave You In Splits

After sharing a funny video on the ‘cure’ of Coronavirus, Rishi Kapoor had a take on the ‘side effects’ of the contagious disease. As a majority of persons are staying at home amid the pandemic, the veteran shared a meme about a person with long ears after ‘5 days at home listening to the wife.’

Here's the post

On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/trBpHEVR36 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

As the Agneepath star shared it on a ‘lighter note’, most of the netizens laughed out loud over it. One jokingly hoped that Neetu Kapoor was not giving him a hard time, while another wrote how he could say so because she was not on Twitter. Some were happy to see him in good spirits ‘unlike’ the other celebrities.

Hehehehe ....Im sure Neetu ji isnt worrying you so much Chintuji ... no wonder your smile lightens up the atmosphere , here and wherever you are.❤❤ pic.twitter.com/UlYfEmzlog — ❤SONIA CHOPRA❤ (@SONIYALOVESYOU2) March 23, 2020

This tweet of yours says more than u know. Glad to see that u r in a good mood...while other celebs are going thru withdrawal jitters, swollen faces, nervous breakdowns. Adrenochrome Supply ran out. LOL. Glad to see u normal. Thank God, I am so happy! Stay safe. 🥳🥰 — Katrina Kameron (@KameronKatrina) March 23, 2020

ur a True celebrity. You're having a great time, relaxed during tough times. Not afraid of anyone or anything. I thank God for it. Thank u for demonstrating that for us. 💋🥳 — Katrina Kameron (@KameronKatrina) March 23, 2020

This is really funny. I visualised myself with this look 😂😂😂 — Sandeep Chand (@chandsandeep) March 23, 2020

Assuming Neetu Singh is not on Twitter

😉 — GlobalBooksInc (@GlobalBooksInc) March 23, 2020

READ: Rishi Kapoor Shares Fan Post On Social Media, Calls It 'cute'; Watch Video

However, many were not pleased too. One termed it ‘cheap’, another called it ‘irresponsible’, and some felt should be making people aware about the COVID-19 situation.

Might be you have same experience like this. We have a very good family. I think u are drunk now that's why tweeting such kind of cheap things. This is way of tweeting. Learn something from your son — Hitesh Kapoor (@hitesh_kapoor01) March 23, 2020

Rishi ji i m ur fan but this is very irresponsible — Vipin Kumar (@VipinKu09821750) March 23, 2020

Shame on you !

In this critical situation of world

You should aware ppl . — Er. PRIYA🎓 (@pearlmeet777) March 23, 2020

A user felt he was ‘derogating and demeaning women’ and reminded him that it was his wife who was with him during his treatment. A woman called it ‘ridiculous’ and wrote how half of the women are expected to do household chores, but men work or go online, while asking what was ‘funny’ in the post that it was being laughed at.

We always knew you're a chauvinist @chintskap and interestingly even in these times of solidarity you're the same ... Derogating and demeaning women...Just try you puny brain to remember, who was with you when you were undergoing treatment abroad...Your wife Na?

Such a shame!! https://t.co/VC0BxYVwVz — मयंक लखनवी (@_MayankSaxena) March 23, 2020

What’s so funny in this? Half the Indian man children are wanting their wives to cook and clean while they half heartedly do work and go online. Ridiculous that such tweets gets so much appreciation from fellow toxic men and women — Prabha پربھا (@deepsealioness) March 23, 2020

READ:Rishi Kapoor Asks About Screening At Hotel Amid Kanika Kapoor Row, Taj Hotel Replies

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, earlier, was happy to see her husband perform ‘virtual yoga’, even sharing the video on Twitter.

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was seen in films like Jhootha Kahin Ka and The Body last year. He has signed Sharmaji Namkeen, opposite Juhi Chawla and The Intern remake opposite Deepika Padukone.

READ: Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor's 'The Intern' To Have THIS Director?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.