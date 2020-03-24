The Debate
Rishi Kapoor's 'side Effects Of Coronavirus' Post Makes Fans Laugh But Called 'derogatory'

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor's 'side effects of Coronavirus' post on Twitter of a man with long ears made fans laugh but was also called 'derogatory' and 'ridiculous.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai |
Rishi Kapoor's 'side effects of coronavirus' post makes fans laugh but called 'derogatory'

The world is in panic mode at the moment due to the COVID-19 scare. However, people are also seeing the lighter side of the turn of events, many of them sharing memes and jokes to lighten up the tension. One such person has been the actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been sharing funny posts around the pandemic. 

READ: Rishi Kapoor's Video Of 'coronavirus Cure' Exciting Youngster Sure To Leave You In Splits

After sharing a funny video on the ‘cure’ of Coronavirus, Rishi Kapoor had a take on the ‘side effects’ of the contagious disease. As a majority of persons are staying at home amid the pandemic, the veteran shared a meme about a person with long ears after ‘5 days at home listening to the wife.’

Here's the post

As the Agneepath star shared it on a ‘lighter note’, most of the netizens laughed out loud over it. One jokingly hoped that Neetu Kapoor was not giving him a hard time, while another wrote how he could say so because she was not on Twitter. Some were happy to see him in good spirits ‘unlike’ the other celebrities.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Shares Fan Post On Social Media, Calls It 'cute'; Watch Video

However, many were not pleased too. One termed it ‘cheap’, another called it ‘irresponsible’, and some felt should be making people aware about the COVID-19 situation.

A user felt he was ‘derogating and demeaning women’ and reminded him that it was his wife who was with him during his treatment. A woman called it ‘ridiculous’ and wrote how half of the women are expected to do household chores, but men work or go online, while asking what was ‘funny’ in the post that it was being laughed at.

READ:Rishi Kapoor Asks About Screening At Hotel Amid Kanika Kapoor Row, Taj Hotel Replies

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, earlier, was happy to see her husband perform ‘virtual yoga’, even sharing the video on Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was seen in films like Jhootha Kahin Ka and The Body last year. He has signed Sharmaji Namkeen, opposite Juhi Chawla and The Intern remake opposite Deepika Padukone.

READ: Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor's 'The Intern' To Have THIS Director?

 

 

