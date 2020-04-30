Rishi Kapoor Couldn't Attend Mother Krishna Raj's Funeral Due To Cancer Treatment

On October 1, 2018, Rishi Kapoor lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The veteran actor was in New York (left on September 29) at that time for cancer treatment.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor shared how he couldn't say goodbye to his mother. He said that she was aware that Rishi had contracted a serious disease and he was just helpless. The actor had to be in New York for his treatment and his brother Randhir Kapoor advised him to stay there.

Rishi confessed that he didn't have the stamina or the strength to return to India immediately.

This episode reminded fans of Irrfan Khan, who also couldn't attend his mother's funeral due to nationwide lockdown and due to his own sickness. Irrfan passed away on April 29, after battling cancer. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, after fighting leukemia for two years.

Indian Cinema lost two brilliant actors whose legacy will live on.

Both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan lost their mothers recently, they couldnt be there for their respective mother's funeral.

Both have gone to join their moms and to a better place.

Om Shanti and RIP #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan — pravingandhino1 (@pravingandhino1) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's Family Statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

