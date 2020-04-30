Rishi Kapoor No More: Nafisa Ali Recalls Her Childhood Friendship With Veteran Actor

Actress Nafisa Ali has expressed her condolence on the passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. While speaking with Republic TV the actor recalled how her introduction to the Bollywood film industry happened through Rishi Kapoor and how they had been great friends right from a young age.

WATCH | Rishi Kapoor interview on his film '102 Not Out'

READ | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Other Celebs Offer Condolences

"Rishi was my childhood friend. I was 16 when he saw my cover and showed it to Raj Kapoor, so Rishi was really the person who found me and said, be my star in one of my movies and of course Raj Kapoor had wanted to launch me with Rishi, but my father refused because I was in school. But subsequently, we became great friends all through the years of our life," said Nafisa Ali.

Nafisa Ali also took to Twitter to grieve the loss of her friend and condole the death of the celebrated actor.

My teenage & introduction into India cinema was because of you Chintu.I am just devastated with the knowing that you have left . My heart goes out to your family .I know that finally it must have been hard .Stay blessed my friend .We all will miss you. pic.twitter.com/vwTbXl8fdB — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) April 30, 2020

READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67, Here Are His Rare Pics With Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor And Fam

READ | From Disha Patani To Esha Deol, Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's battle against Cancer

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Wednesday and he passed away a day later. With the sudden demise of Kapoor, reactions started pouring in across the spectrums right from Bollywood to politics and sports. It was not even 24 hours that the nation mourned the loss of sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, and another tragedy struck with the passing away of Rishi Kapoor.

READ | Riddhima Kapoor Travels From Delhi To Mumbai By Road To Attend Rishi Kapoor's Funeral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.