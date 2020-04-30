Rishi Kapoor No More: Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartbreaking Note On Behalf Of Kapoor Family

Rishi Kapoor's death has evidently shocked millions of his fans and his peers from the entertainment industry. Rishi Kapoor was battling leukemia for the past two years. The actor was married to Neetu Kapoor for 40 years as they tied the knot back in 1980. The two were also often regarded as the evergreen couple of Bollywood and through the years, the world together in a number of films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Besharam, and Khel Khel Mein. Now, on behalf of the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor has shared a heartbreaking note on her Instagram.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.