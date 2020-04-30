Gautam Gambhir Condoles Rishi Kapoor's Demise, Says ‘he Was Truly One Of A Kind’

Former Indian cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30. Recalling the Bollywood veteran’s “trendsetting performances”, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that he watched movies only because of Rishi Kapoor who was “one of a kind”.

As a kid, I was enthralled by Rishi Kapoor ji and his trendsetting performances. He was an icon. Still recall watching films only because of him! He was truly one of a kind! Full of life! I pray for his family & loved ones. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/SvB7ybgx5R — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020

Condolences have been pouring in from around the country with political leaders and celebrities expressing grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor who was a legend in his own right. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor.

On April 29, Rishi's brother and actor-director Randhir Kapoor said that he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai who worked together in the film D-Day.

