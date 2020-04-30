Rishi Kapoor Gets Serenaded With 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' In A Russian Fan's Salon | Watch

The Indian film industry witnessed a major loss today as actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. Many fans are sharing throwback pictures of Kapoor and paying homage to the legendary actor. Fans were quick to notice a video posted by Rishi Kapoor were a Russian fan was playing his “anthem”. Find out more details about Rishi Kapoor’s fan encounter here.

WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Rishi Kapoor’s throwback video can make any fan nostalgic

Rishi Kapoor’s demise came as a shock to the entertainment industry. Just a day before his demise, actor Irrfan Khan passed away. Many fans and still digesting the loss of these two legendary actors in two days. Rishi Kapoor’s death has prompted his fans to upload many of his old pictures and videos to pay homage to the legendary actor.

Many fans soon stumbled across a video posted by Rishi Kapoor himself. In this video form 2019, Rishi Kapoor is sitting in a salon for a haircut. Rishi Kapoor then through his caption revealed that his Russian fan recognised him and played the actor his “anthem”. This anthem was none other than the song, Main Shayar Toh Nahi from the movie Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor in his quirky style had written, “My anthem in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognised me and played it from his note book.” He also thanked this Russian fan by writing, “Thank you Sergie”. Watch this adorable video here.

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Read the Kapoor family's statement on Rishi Kapoor's death:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

