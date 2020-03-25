Rishi Kapoor Message Of Positivity & Hope Amid India's Coronavirus Lockdown Is A Must-read

Rishi Kapoor applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision as he announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to Twitter to talk about the day when the threat would be over and the world is a happy place again.

Talking about that fateful day, Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!” He further wrote, “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World.”. In another tweet, the actor sternly wrote that anyone who will be cracking jokes about his 'country' or 'lifestyle' will be deleted.

Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace! pic.twitter.com/EuSzY0kiSV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

The actor also reacted to the PM’s speech at 8 pm on Tuesday declaring a nationwide lockdown. He wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

Calling the 21-day national lockdown a “collective turning point”, Bollywood personalities such as veteran singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Taapsee Pannu and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub said the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days was not a big deal. “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time,” she wrote.

India, meanwhile, has reported 539 cases and 10 deaths till now.

