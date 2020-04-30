Rishi Kapoor No More: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute, Calls It A Loss For Indian Cinema

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he is at a loss of words over the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. Issuing a statement after his demise, the Kapoor family said that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia.

Fadnavis took to Twitter and extended his condolences to family, friends and fans of the actor. He said that his demise is a huge loss to Indian Cinema. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes just a day after the tragic death of fellow actor Irrfan Khan.

Sad news again from bollywood.

The multitalented actor, producer, director #RishiKapoor ji left us.

I am at loss of words.

This is a huge loss to Indian Cinema.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and millions of fans.

Tribute to His great journey !

ॐ शान्ति — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 30, 2020

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

His team's statement:

The actor's team issued a statement after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his demise. It read as: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

