Rishi Kapoor No More: Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Pay Tribute To The Legendary Actor

The Bollywood industry faces yet another loss in the form of Rishi Kapoor just the day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away. Every person that belongs to the entertainment industry is mourning the loss of such a path-breaking and wonderful actor. Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh also posted a tribute to the actor on their social media profiles.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh pay tribute

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share his emotions and sadness on Rishi Kapoor's death. The actor shared that it was not fair as Rishi had told him that they would do a film together. He also offered thoughts and prayers to Rishi's family, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor.

Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair. pic.twitter.com/EJjJnuSThW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

Am heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh also shared on her Twitter account that she had met Rishi Kapoor a few months ago. She also shared that she had one of the best evenings with him. Genelia shared her deepest condolences to Neetuji, Riddhima, and Ranbir.

I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 30, 2020

The Kapoor family's statement:

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Source: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

