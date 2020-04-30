Rishi Kapoor No More: Ronit Roy Condoles Demise Of His 'sweetest Bully'

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he was devastated by the passing away of the legendary actor. Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, Ronit Roy recalled moments with 'Chintu Ji', shedding some light on the 'sweetest bully' that he knew. Ronit Roy went on to elaborate about other incidents involving Rishi Kapoor which remains close to his heart. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier.

