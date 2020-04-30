Rishi Kapoor No More: Scindia Mourns Loss Of Actor Who Regaled Fans Across Generations

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and noted that the year has brought a lot of shock, sorrow, and grief. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. Taking to Twitter, Jyotiraditya Scindia paid tribute to the legend and hailed the actor as a personality who regaled audiences across generations with his screen presence and breathtaking roles.

READ | Rishi Kapoor No More: Suresh Prabhu Condoles Demise Of Shining Star Of Bollywood

This year has brought us shock, sorrow and loss. An actor who regaled audiences across generations with his breathtaking roles and screen presence. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor . You will be missed. My condolences to his family, close ones and fans.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Funeral: Producer Sandip Thankful He Could 'walk With Irrfan One Last Time'

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.