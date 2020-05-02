When Ranbir shared Rishi Kapoor's thoughts amid health woes at awards, leaving Alia moved

Rishi Kapoor left his fans and family shattered with his demise on Thursday. Considered among the finest actors of the film industry, the veteran was extremely passionate about his craft, which he took to as a child artist in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s films. And after turning pro and delivering hits galore, this passion continued to be intense.

This was brilliantly explained by his son Ranbir Kapoor at an awards show last year. When the actor had come to the stage to collect his best actor award for Sanju, he spoke about his father in his speech. The Rockstar star shared how Kapoor Sr was going through a bit of a ‘rough patch’, when his father was undergoing treatment for cancer in the USA.

Ranbir added that such kinds of ‘crossroads’ in life determined the person. And in case of his father, this was evident, when Rishi Kapoor would often talk to him about movies whenever they would meet. Ranbir also said that his father used to be ‘insecure’ about whether he’ll receive film offers, after returning from his treatment. The Saawariya star shared this feeling was a display of ‘inspiration’, ‘passion’ and ‘madness.’

His speech left his actor-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, who was also present with him on stage, emotional.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. His actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir-Alia, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and others like Abhishek Bachchan were present during his last rites held on the same day. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral since she was on her way to Mumbai from Delhi.

The family released a heartfelt statement on his demise.

