Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67, Here Are His Rare Pics With Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor And Fam

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today on April 30, 2020. The Bobby actor took his last breath at 8:45 a.m. today. Rishi Kapoor was the father of actor Ranbir Kapoor and husband of actor Neetu Kapoor. The world is currently mourning the loss of this iconic actor all over social media and through their official statements. So take a look at some rare pictures of Rishi Kapoor with his family.

Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67, here are some of his rare pictures

1. The perfect family picture

Neetu Kapoor loves to share pictures on Instagram. Back in 2014, Neetu Kapoor shared this perfect family portrait. In this picture, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are seen posing cutely. Rishi Kapoor’s kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are also in the picture.

2. Rishi Kapoor with his mother

Neetu Kapoor posted this throwback picture on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday in 2018. In this picture, Rishi Kapoor is dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Both the mother and son look adorable in this black-and-white photo. Take a look.

3. Rishi Kapoor with his “Paris gang”

Rishi Kapoor always seemed to be extremely close to his family. In this picture, he posing along with his kids, son-in-law, his mother, and granddaughter. Neetu Kapoor posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, “The Paris Gang”. Take a look.

4. Ranbir imitates his father

Neetu Kapoor posted this picture to wish her fans on Eid. In this picture, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother are recreating a scene from Rishi Kapoor’s iconic film Amar Akbar Anthony. The father-son duo is adorably gazing at actor Neetu Kapoor. Take a look.

5. Rishi-Neetu killed by “cuteness”

Neetu Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures of her and her family on Instagram. Back in 2014, she posted throwback pictures from one of their holidays. In this picture, little Ranbir Kapoor is pointing a toy gun at his father. Neetu captioned this picture by stating, “Killing us with Cuteness!!!”

