"Rishi Kapoor Saved Me Twice From Fire On The Sets Of Our Film": Padmini Kolhapure

India is a country that is synonymous with talent and prodigies in every field. In order to boost this talent, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12, which has given a platform to the rising and promising talents, has just raised the bar to a different level altogether. In order to make the upcoming episode all the more exciting, the cast and crew members of the show will be seen accompanying the newest guests on the show, the bestie duo Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillion.

During the shoot of the episode that was mentioned above, it is said that the former shared many stories, one of which involved the late and great Rishi Kapoor. It is said that post-Pawandeep’s scintillating performance with Hoga Tumse Pyaara and Yeh Zameen playing in the background, she was seen sharing an anecdote regarding the late legend.

What did she say?

Padmini Kolhapure revealed, that the late Rishi Kapoor had to save her twice from a handful of fire hazards. While talking about the same, she shared that she was saved by him during the shoot of the song Hoga Tumsay Pyaara Kaun, during which the entire set, in an unfortunate turn of events was caught on fire. The second time around, as per her, Rishi Kapoor had to save Kohlapure from a similar kind of danger while the two were filming the blockbuster movie, Prem Rog.

Source: PR Handout

While talking about the same, Padmini said “Rishi ji was not only a great actor but a very nice human being as well. He was always there to help others and he also saved me twice. The respect I had for him inevitably increased. He will always be there in our prayers." Padmini Kolhapure's movies include the likes of Prem Rog, Souten, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Insaf Ka Tarazu, and the Shahid Kapoor-Ileana D'Cruz starrer Phata Poster Nikala Hero. Rishi Kapoor's movies that feature the veteran actor, in addition to Prem Rog, include the likes of Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Pyar Ke Kabil, Hawalaat, and Rahi Badal Gaye.

Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor's movies:

Padmini Kohlapure was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. Shortly after which, she was seen in the Kiara Advani-led Indoo Ki Jawaani. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when available.

