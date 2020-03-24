'Need This': Rishi Kapoor Shares Video Of Italian Being Arrested After Flouting Curfew

Despite lockdowns in various states to curb the spread of Coronavirus amongst Indian citizens, many have been taking the manner lightly and flouting lockdown rules. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is one amongst many actors who have expressed their displeasure at this. Rishi Kapoor shared a video of an Italian man getting punished amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

We need this discipline pic.twitter.com/p3yyAGm1ik — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

In the video Rishi Kapoor tweeted out, an Italian man is seen misbehaving with a cop. The cop then points his gun at the man and warns him to go back indoors. However, the man continues to misbehave and instigates the policeman.

Later in the video, the Italian police are seen surrounding the man from all four sides while one of the policemen takes him down and then he is arrested by the cops. Rishi Kapoor captioned the video saying that India needs such kind of discipline.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's 'side effects of Coronavirus' post makes fans laugh but called 'derogatory'

The Prime Minister of India declared 'Janta Curfew' in India on March 21, 2020, so as to stop the exposure of the Indian citizens to the novel Coronavirus. According to this Janta Curfew, all the citizens of India were requested to stay indoors on March 22, 2020, from morning 7 AM to 9 PM. Later, when the state government announced the COVID-19 lockdown in the states, there were several groups who continued the same behaviour. Therefore, on March 24, 2020, Prime Minister addressed the issue and requested the citizens to follow the laws and guidelines of the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor worried about Pak due to Coronavirus outbreak, asserts 'We were once one'

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor shares fan post on social media, calls it 'cute'; watch video

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor asks about screening at hotel amid Kanika Kapoor row, Taj Hotel replies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.