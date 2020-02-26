Rishi Kapoor Shares Fond Memories Of Manmohan Desai On His Birth Anniversary, See Pic

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor eulogised late film producer Manmohan Desai through his Twitter account by posting a throwback photograph on the occasion of Desai's birthday on Wednesday. The photo featured Kapoor with the producer who had worked with him in the classic film Amar Akbar Anthony and many others. Rishi Kapoor revealed that Desai had worked with all of his family members and had been fond of them all.

Have a look:

Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/B5FWstcLbs — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 26, 2020

Read | 5 times Rishi Kapoor opened his 'pitara' of old photos to share them on Twitter

Manmohan Desai worked with the then leading male actors like Raj Kapoor in the 1960 film Chhalia, Shammi Kapoor in the 1963 film Bluffmaster and Budtameez in 1966, Randhir Kapoor in Raampur Ka Lakshman, Shashi Kapoor in Aa Gale Lag Jaa and Rishi Kapoor in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Anmol. Manmohan Desai passed away on March 1, 1994.

Read | Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor react as Team India clinches 1st win in Women’s T20 World Cup

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

The actor was last seen in the crime thriller film The Body, along with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, where he played the role of a police officer. The film was directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph and received mixed responses from the audience. The veteran actor was last in the news for his health as he had been admitted at a hospital in the city during the wedding celebrations of his nephew Armaan Jain.

Read | Neetu Kapoor shares an aww-dorable picture with Rishi Kapoor ahead of Valentine's Day

Rishi Kapoor has signed a light-hearted comedy film called Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. The movie, set in Delhi, will be directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will feature Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on the silver screen after more than two decades. Sharmaji Namkeen is slated to release in theatres in 2020. The commencement of the shoot was announced by Juhi Chawla through her social media handle about three months ago.

Read | Rishi Kapoor’s advice for young directors triggers Twitter debate, Shekhar Kapur reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.