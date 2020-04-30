'Rishi Kapoor Was More Like A Brother', Says Raza Murad As He Breaks Down In An Interview

Ever since veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan broke the tragic news of Rishi Kapoor's untimely death today, i.e. April 30, 2020, the entire nation is mourning the legendary actor's demise. Kapoor was battling with cancer for two years, and today at 8: 45 a.m., he breathed his last at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. Saddened by the loss, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and shared their heartfelt condolences to Rishi Kapoor's family. However, Kapoor's old friend and co-actor Raza Murad broke down in an interview with a news channel as he spoke about Kapoor's demise.

Raza Murad could not hold back but break down as he spoke about his dear friend Rishi Kapoor's untimely death

After Irrfan Khan said 'goodbye' to the world yesterday, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor also bid farewell to everyone today, on April 30, 2020, after being admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday. While a lot of Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief on social media, veteran actor Raza Murad broke into tears as he spoke to a news channel about his past experiences of working with Rishi Kapoor. Murad has worked with Kapoor in multiple Bollywood films and during his interview, he stated that Rishi Kapoor was like family to him as they were friends for over 45 years.

He also got nostalgic as he said that the first film that they worked on together was Laila Majnu, and ever since then, they have starred in multiple films. Later, referring to Irrfan Khan's demise, Murad stated that yesterday, the entire country incurred a big loss and today, Rishi Kapoor passed away. The actor further expressed that he used to consider Kapoor as one of his brothers and stated that after his death, he feels like he has lost a family member forever.

Read Rishi Kapoor's official family statement below:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

