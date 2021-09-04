Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Alia Bhatt Remembers Late Actor With Special Message

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was a well-known name in the film industry. The actor starred in several blockbuster Bollywood films and worked till his last days. On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, the actor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's official poster was unveiled. However, the actor could not finish the filming, due to which Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and completed the film. On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Alia Bhatt also remembered him with a special message.

Alia Bhatt's special message for Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, the Highway actress shared the official poster of the late Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. The actor remembered Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Miss you." She also added a red heart with her note. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle against cancer.

Alia Bhatt often clicked with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh during the late actor's cancer treatment in New York. The actress regularly hangs out with Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt is currently dating Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor. The two also have their film Brahmastra lined up.

Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen's poster unveiled

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor unveiled the poster of the late actor's upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. Along with the poster, she wrote, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film." Riddhima Kapoor also thanked Paresh Rawal for stepping into Rishi Kapoor's shoes and carrying the film forward. She wrote, "A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji." "Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man," she added.

(IMAGE: PTI AND ALIA BHATT'S TWITTER)