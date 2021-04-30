Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary: Bharat Sahni Posts Old Family Pics, With Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30, 2020, and the news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry. On his first death anniversary, Bharat Sahni took to Instagram to remember his father-in-law. He dug out old pics that featured his wife Riddhima, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, daughter Samara, and brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor. In another portrait, the family posed for the camera with baby Samara in her pram. Apart from this, Bharat also shared a photo in which the Amar Akbar Anthony actor planted a kiss on Samara's cheeks.

On Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary, Bharat shares old pics

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor also shared an old black-and-white photo of the duo and penned a heartwarming caption. Neetu recalled how the family has been missing his anecdotes. She wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence. We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever." Riddhima expressed if she only could hear him call her "mushk" once more. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan, Prajakta Koli, Bhavana Pandey, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and many others remembered the late star.

A statement which was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family post his demise:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way"

