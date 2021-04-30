Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Here's An Unseen Picture Of The Actor From Prem Rog

Rishi Kapoor was undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood. The actor left for heavenly abode last year on April 30. Today marks the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor’s demise surely left a big void in the entertainment industry. As today is Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, several celebrities from the entertainment industry are sharing their tributes to the late actor. Indian filmmaker Anees Bazmeee also took to his official Instagram handle to remember the late actor. He shared an unseen picture from the sets of Prem Rog movie. Here is a look at the unseen picture of the late actor.

Rishi Kapoor's unseen picture from Prem Rog sets

Prem Rog is one of the most popular Rishi Kapoor's movies. The 1982 movie was helmed by Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Devdhar in Prem Rog movie cast. Anees Bazmee had worked on Prem Rog as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor. In the old photograph, a young Rishi Kapoor is seen waiting for his shot while an unrecognisable Anees Bazmee is seen holding a clapboard in his hands. Along with the picture, Anees Bazmee shared a heartfelt caption to remember Rishi Kapoor. Anees Bazmee captioned the picture by saying, “Legends never die, their legacy continues. He will always be in our memories for his remarkable work. #RememberingRishiKapoor”. Here is a look at Anees Bazmee’s Instagram post on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary.

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis to remember the late actor. One of the netizens called Prem Rog as one of the best movies of Indian cinema. One such user commented by saying, “OMG that's you Anees sir @aneesbazmee â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ prem rog one of the finest film n my most favourite.” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Anees Bazmee’s Instagram post.

Rishi Kapoor's movies

Prem Rog was one of the most successful movies of Rishi Kapoor which also earned him several awards and accolade. Prem Rog movie cast featured Rishi Kapoor opposite Padmini Kolhapure. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1973 movie Bobby. Since then he appeared in numerous movies like Karz, Kabhie Kabhie, Chandni, Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, among others. The actor passed away last year on April 30 after a battle with leukaemia. He was 67 years old.

Image Credits: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

