Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Calls Him 'extension Of Our Existence'

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. The news of his death came as a shock to the Kapoor family, the film fraternity and his numerous fans. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her husband, who was also a great actor.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram note for late husband Rishi Kapoor

Yesteryear actor and also Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an old black and white photo of herself with Rishi. In the caption, she shared a heartfelt note about how she and the family have passed their days in his absence. In the short, yet emotional note, Neetu recalled how they have missed Rishi and his anecdotes. She mentioned that they have reminisced his memories on several occasions throughout the year. Rishi Kapoor's death was an unfortunate incident that no one expected to happen. The note ends on a lighter note that Neetu and the family will have a smile on their lips because Rishi is always alive in their hearts. Neetu concluded the note by saying, "Life will go on!"

The post saw an outpour of supporting messages for Neetu as well as fans who remembered the ace actor. Neetu and Rishi's daughter Riddhima also commented with heart and flower emojis, whereas Soni Razdan commented saying, "He is missed by us all".

A look at Rishi Kapoor's movies

Rishi Kapoor is the son of veteran actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead in the 1973 film Bobby. Since then, Rishi earned a name in the industry for movies like Amar Akbar Anthoney, Karz, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, to name a few. The actor had also released his biography in 2017 titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980 and the couple has two children, Riddhima and Ranbir. Rishi also appeared in supporting roles in movies like Kapoor and Sons, 102 Not Out, Agneepath, Mulk, etc. He was last seen in the 2019 thriller film The Body. The actor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, because of leukaemia.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

