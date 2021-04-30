Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Riddhima says 'If only I could hear you call me mushk'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who impressed fans with his impeccable talent in dozens of films left for his heavenly abode last year on April 30, leaving behind a deep void. On his one-year death anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note along with a few pictures while remembering his presence. She shared a quote by Dorothy Mae Cavendish while writing about how much he is being missed each day by his family and how they wish to see him each day. Riddhima also wrote how she wishes to hear her father call her ‘Mushk’ for one last time.

Riddhima Kapoor remembers father Rishi Kapoor

She shared a collage of two pictures wherein one a young Rishi Kapoor can be seen holding baby Riddhima while the other is from his recent days with his daughter where the two can be seen hugging each other. While sharing her heartfelt emotions on his death anniversary, Riddhima wrote, “If only I could hear you call me mushk once more ...“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.”– Dorothy Mae Cavendish. I love you always.” The actor passed away after a two-year battle with Leukaemia.

Earlier, the Kapoor family had organized an 11-month-prayer meet to pray for the departed soul of the senior actor. She had shared a throwback family picture while mentioning how much she misses her father Rishi each day. Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts,” she wrote.

Apart from Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to remember the iconic actor. She shared a throwback video from their last trip together to New York City, USA. In this video, Neet Kapoor is seen recording Rishi Kapoor as the latter hums a song. He tells Neetu to record the scenery and not them. Sharing this throwback video, Neet Kapoor said, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC".

(Image credit: @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/ Instagram)