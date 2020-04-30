Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Revisiting 'Khullam Khulla' Reveals How Kapoors Got Their Blue Eyes

Rishi Kapoor's death has certainly shocked people around the globe. A number of people have been sharing their feelings about the veteran actor since his passing away on Thursday morning. In the wake of actor Rishi Kapoor's death, we are taking look back at Rishi Kapor’s Autobiography, Khullam Khulla. Through his book, Rishi Kapoor has revealed a lot of details from his professional as well as personal life. He also revealed some details about his grandmother, Ramsarni Kapoor. Read more to know about Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography, Khullam Khulla.

Rishi Kapoor's autobiography reveals how the Kapoors got their famous blue eyes

Rishi Kapoor mentioned that all the infamous flamboyance of the men in the Kapoor clan was a must. He revealed that they inherited the famous blue eyes and aristocracy from their grandmother, Ramsarni Kapoor. Rishi wrote that his dadi was a stunning woman who made heads turn during her youth. His grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, was more kind than badmash. Rishi also mentioned that his grandfather was the one who changed his family name from ‘Nath’ to Raj that changed his grandfather's name to Prithviraj Kapoor. The autobiography also has a number of unknown details about the Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor's death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Rishi Kapoor. His family has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

