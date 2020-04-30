When Rajesh Khanna Blamed Rishi Kapoor For Not Landing A Role In 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'

Rishi Kapoor’s death has come as a shock for everyone in the country. His body of incredible work will be remembered for generations to come. One of the most discussed matters about the veteran actor has been his equation with Rajesh Khanna. There have also been speculations about Rishi Kapoor being the reason why Rajesh Khanna did not get to work in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978).

Rishi Kapoor was against casting Rajesh Khanna in Satyam Shivam Sundaram

It was the talk of the town that Rajesh Khanna could not be a part of Satyam Shivam Sundaram because Rishi Kapoor did not want him in father Raj Kapoor's film. When Raj Kapoor wanted to make Satyam Shivam Sundaram, he wanted to cast Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles; however, it did not work out for some reason. It was later revealed that the idea of casting somebody from the family was that of Randhir Kapoor and that is how Shashi Kapoor landed the lead role. Zeenat Aman was signed for the female lead right after. Rishi Kapoor stated publically that Rajesh Khanna badly wanted to do a film with Raj Kapoor, but when Shashi Kapoor was signed instead, it did not go well with Rajesh Khanna. According to Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna told the press that Rishi Kapoor was the one to convince his father Raj Kapoor to drop Rajesh Khanna and sign Shashi Kapoor instead.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

