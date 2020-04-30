Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Sachin Tendulkar Mourns The Loss, Says ‘grew Up Watching His Movies’

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief over the demise of Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday, April 30. The cricketing legend took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt condolences to Kapoor family on the death of the veteran actor who breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday, April 30, at the age of 67. Tendulkar said that he grew up watching Rishi Kapoor’s movies and recalled his graciousness whenever they met over the years.

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor. On April 29, Rishi's brother and actor-director Randhir Kapoor said that he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz, Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai who worked together in the film D-Day.

