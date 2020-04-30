Rishi Kapoor’s Death: When The Legendary Actor Wore Women’s Outfits In 'Zehrila Insaan'

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death has left a deep void in the heart of every cinema lover. His memory has been immortalized with his glorious work and contribution to Bollywood. Several members of the film fraternity and his die-hard fans are mourning Rishi Kapoor's demise.

It is not a hidden fact that the late actor had also penned his memoir, titled Khullam Khulla which was unveiled in the year 2017. The actor had jotted down some honest confessions related to his personal and professional life as well as some interesting trivia surrounding his experiences on the sets of the film.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Bihar CM Nitish Calls It 'an Irreparable Loss To Hindi Cinema'

Rishi Kapoor had revealed that he wore women's pants in the song O Hansini from Zehrila Insaan

Amongst other revelations in his memoir, Rishi Kapoor had made an amusing and interesting revelation that he had worn women's pants in the song O Hansini from his second film Zehrila Insaan. Speaking about the incident on his memoir, Rishi Kapoor said that he considers his second film, Zehrila Insaan a mistake and that after his debut film Bobby, he should have stuck to the light romantic genre instead of doing something serious. He also recalled the incident in the book wherein he bought tight-fitting flared pants from Beirut.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor No More: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pays Humble Tribute To Veteran Actor

The late actor had penned down on how he chose to wear them during the shoot of the song O Hansini from the film. However. he later realized that the pant had its zip on the sides instead of in the front. The actor had further mentioned how he had then realized that he had committed a major faux pas by wearing pants made for women in the song.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'What A Terrible Loss, What A Dark Day,' Remarks Preity Zinta

Rishi Kapoor's family has released an official statement after his demise

"Rishi Kapoor's family have earlier released an official statement for all his mourning fans. The statement said, 'Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.