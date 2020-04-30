Rishi Kapoor's Fan, A Vegetable Vendor Turned Paparazzi For The Actor, Watch Video

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's sad demise at the age of 67 has left the entire film industry shocked. The late actor breathed his last in HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Rishi Kapoor's death has left his fans heartbroken. A video has surfaced on the internet when a vegetable vendor turned into a paparazzi for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

In the video that has gone viral across the internet, Neetu Kapoor is buying vegetables from the vendor. The vendor wants to capture this moment in his camera so he took the video of the actors. The vendor went towards the car to just catch a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor. The late actor saw the vendor and sweetly took his windowpane down for a stranger. The video is from the time when the couple had gone out before the lockdown to buy vegetables.

Rishi Kapoor's cremation was held at Chandanwadi Crematorium, Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's family earlier issued an official statement about the actor's demise:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

