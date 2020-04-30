Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Mortal Remains Arrive At Chandanwadi Crematorium In Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 after battling leukemia, will be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in a while. The mortal remains of the veteran actor arrived at Marine Lines, close to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he breathed his last at 8.45 AM on Thursday. The first visuals of the ambulance and celebrities at the venue has been released.

For the funeral rites, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor approached Mumbai Police and submitted an application to allow his family members to attend the last rites. The Direction General of Police has ordered and allowed them to attend the cremation of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on "compassionate grounds".

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's siblings Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and 14 others have been allowed to attend the final rites.

Mumbai: Mortal remains of #RishiKapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. He passed away at city's HN Reliance Foundation hospital today morning. pic.twitter.com/cLqXWZbP2S — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Mumbai: Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt arrive at Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites of #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/GqivyjBz9R — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

