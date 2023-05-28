Rishi Kapoor's Iconic Song Main Shair To Nahin Recreated By Uzbekistani Boy On TV | WATCH

A Uzbekistani boy has recently made it to the headlines for his uncanny resemblance with Rishi Kapoor. The mini version of Rishi Kapoor went viral after he performed on the actor's hit song from Bobby titled Main Shair Toh Nahin during a TV show. The child was joined by a little girl on the stage during the performance.

In the video that has been making the rounds on the internet, the little girl in the sparkling blue dress was seen taking center stage. As she twirled and danced, the boy in a suit (similar to Rishi Kapoor's suit from Bobby) was seen singing the song with utmost precision. The child did not miss a beat and continued performing on the stage. Check the video below:

About Rishi Kapoor's Bobby and other roles

Bobby was Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor's debut movie and it was helmed by Raj Kapoor. This RK directorial was released back in 1973 and was a major hit at the box office. The movie also starred Pran, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal, and others in prominent roles. The film revolved around the life of Raja, who was the son of a rich businessman. He fell in love with a girl named Bobby, who was Catholic and was not from a well-to-do family. Both their families opposed their love but they fought against the odds to be with each other.

This film was a trendsetter at the time as several fans copied the iconic looks of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia from the movie. After Bobby, Rishi Kapoor featured in several romantic films including Karz, Prem Rog, Kabhi Kabhie, and more. Sadly, Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after being diagnosed with leukemia. He battled with the disease for two long years after his diagnosis in 2018.